Rival Foods and LIVEKINDLY Collective Partner to Develop Plant-Based Chicken

Rival Foods, a young startup based in Germany which produces whole-cuts of plant-based meat, announced yesterday a partnership with LIVEKINDLY Collective to develop plant-based chicken products. Rival Foods says it has developed and commercialised a production process to transform plant ingredients into high-quality textured proteins with authentic fibrous texture, using very few clean-label ingredients.

“The key to convincing consumers to change their eating habits is to create delicious plant-based options that are compelling in taste and texture and can truly replace animal products,” said Birgit Dekkers, co-founder of Rival Foods. “One challenge is the fibrous texture of whole plant-based meats and we are able to optimise this requirement and ensure sensory superiority within the plant-based product category.”

LIVEKINDLY Collective has over the past year made acquisitions including Oumph!, The Fry Family Food Co. and LikeMeat, as well as LIVEKINDLY media.

“Our plant-based food platform is perfectly positioned to rapidly scale and transform the current global food system,” said Kees Kruythoff, CEO and Chairman of LIVEKINDLY Collective. “Through this open innovation model with Rival Foods, we will be able to develop a new generation of innovative, delicious and nutritious plant-based products that meet the growing global demand for animal-free foods.”

