SavorEat to Launch US Pilot For 3D Printed Plant-Based Burgers Made by Robot Chef

SavorEat has announced it will be partnering with French foodservice company Sodexo to carry out a pilot program in the US. This partnership will allow the Israeli startup’s plant-based burgers to be served at American colleges.

SavorEat’s burgers are unique in that they are 3D printed and produced by a robot chef. They are made with nano-cellulose, a fibre that can be formed into a variety of textures. A customised 3D printer uses infrared light to cook the burgers as they print.

The pilot should begin next year, and SavorEat is aiming for a commercial launch in 2023. The company told NoCamels that universities were the ideal place to test its plant-based burgers, as many younger people are now eating a flexitarian diet and have growing concerns about the environment.

Back in December, SavorEat floated on the Tel Aviv stock market and was valued at $51.2 million. The previous August, it raised $4.75 million in funding to develop a “new generation of meat alternatives”.

“SavorEat is constantly working on growing with big players and companies in the foodservice arena with a special focus on the US market,” SavorEat CEO Racheli Vizman told NoCamels.“It is ongoing and intensive work that takes shape. We are very happy that Sodexo sees the potential in our innovative technology.”

