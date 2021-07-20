Spain’s Cocuus, 3D Printers of Lamb Ribs & Cutlets, Named Among Top 10 Innovations of 2021

Spanish startup Cocuus, which claims it can now print cutlets, bacon, lamb ribs, and salmon at a rate of 8 kilograms per minute, without the slaughter of any animals, has made StartUs insights’ list of “Top 10 Food Technology Trends and Innovations 2021”.

Last month, in a post on its website, the startup said that “in half a dozen images, COO and founder of Cocuus System Ibérica, Patxi Larumbe, showed the Cizur Menor-based firm’s 3D bioprinted cutlets, made from meat cells grown in a bioreactor and which the company can print “on an industrial scale.”

“Specifically, at a speed of 8 kilograms per minute. “This project, on which we are working together with the National Centre for Food Technology and Safety (CNTA), is a pioneer in the world, something totally disruptive. And it has a Navarrese stamp on it,” he stressed to NavarraCapital.es shortly afterwards.”

In addition to this mention, Cocuus has won the first European award for the most innovative company (2018) in Barcelona, from Alimentaria Foodtech; the first European award for the most innovative product, from the Horeca Professional Expo, which took place in Madrid in 2019; the first Ingenia Startup Award for entrepreneurship and innovation in the food sector in Madrid in 2020, and was among the regional and national finalists in the senior category of the Entrepreneur XXI Awards in 2020 in Barcelona.

