Spanish Dairy Giant Pascual Seeks Cell-Based Startups for Mylkcubator Program

Leading Spanish manufacturer of dairy products and beverages, Pascual, has launched what it claims to be the first global incubation program for cellular agriculture technologies in the dairy industry. Called Mylkcubator, the program is run by the group’s new Corporate Venture unit, Pascual Innoventures, with the mission of supporting innovative startups disrupting the dairy value chain.

Pascual Innoventures will become an early-stage investor in chosen startups, accelerating and forging alliances with those that share the same purpose. It also aims to launch its own startups, with the objective of incorporating them into Pascual’s future business operations. The Pascual family tells vegconomist that it has a long history of Spanish entrepreneurship.

Lasting six months, the first edition of Mylkcubator will enroll ten startups, entrepreneurs, or scientific projects, with innovative solutions in the cellular agriculture spectrum for the dairy industry within the following technologies: cell-based, fermentation-based, and applied technologies.

“The entrepreneurial, innovative spirit is in our genes, it comes from the attitude that my grandfather instilled in us of being nonconformist, dreaming big and daring to take risks, not only with our heads but also with our hearts. This is how Pascual Innoventures was born with a long-term vision and the purpose of giving the best for the future of food. We will work hand in hand with startups that allow us to move into the future” says Gabriel Torres, director of Pascual Innova and third generation of the Pascual family.

All the details about the program are available on the official website mylkcubator.com.

