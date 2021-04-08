The Innovative Startups Joining the 6th ProVeg Accelerator Are Revealed – From Mushroom Meat to Upcycled Fruit Pits

Nine pioneering companies from across Europe, Mexico, Chile, and India, comprise the sixth cohort of the ProVeg Incubator Programme – the world’s leading incubator of plant-based and cultured food startups, with the latest accelerator programme kicking off yesterday 7th April. This fresh round of innovators looking to make a difference in the future of food ranges from plant-based eggs, chicken, and pet food to mushroom-based meat and dairy made from discarded fruit pits.

Since its launch in 2018, the ProVeg Incubator has supported more than 50 startups from around the world. Between them, they have raised more than €30 million and launched products in more than 15,000 stores. The programme exclusively supports companies developing innovative alternatives to animal-based products and supporting technologies and is a world leader in the alt-protein space.

Over the next 12 weeks the startups will receive 1-on-1 mentoring, expert-led workshops, marketing support, access to the Incubator’s extensive network of industry contacts, and up to €200,000 in funding.

The sixth ProVeg Incubator cohort consists of:

Omni (UK) is a plant-based D2C pet food company producing nutritionally complete, sustainable products that promote pet health.

is a plant-based D2C pet food company producing nutritionally complete, sustainable products that promote pet health. Eggfield (Switzerland) is a plant-based egg company producing liquid- and whole-egg alternatives.

is a plant-based egg company producing liquid- and whole-egg alternatives. Kern Tec (Austria) processes discarded fruit pits to develop high-value raw materials for dairy and other plant-based alternatives.

processes discarded fruit pits to develop high-value raw materials for dairy and other plant-based alternatives. Kinoko Labs (Germany) is a food tech company producing alternative meat and fish protein using fermentation.

is a food tech company producing alternative meat and fish protein using fermentation. N ø ko (France) develops plant-based food and supplements for professional fighters and athletes, based on the power of micro-algae.

develops plant-based food and supplements for professional fighters and athletes, based on the power of micro-algae. ProMeat (India) is a clean-label, plant-based chicken company combining the use of cutting-edge electrospinning technology with ingredients from indigenous and underutilised crops.

is a clean-label, plant-based chicken company combining the use of cutting-edge electrospinning technology with ingredients from indigenous and underutilised crops. Asanté (Mexico) is a plant-based meat-and-fish company developing alternatives to traditional Mexican foods, including pastor, cochinita, and barbacoa.

Root Kitchen (UK) is a plant-based frozen-ready-meals company targeting the D2C meal-subscription and retail markets.

is a plant-based frozen-ready-meals company targeting the D2C meal-subscription and retail markets. Bidifice (Chile) is a biotech company that creates plant-based ice-cream containing powerful probiotic bacteria that help to fight allergies and chronic diseases.

Albrecht Wolfmeyer, Head of the ProVeg Incubator, said: “For the sixth time the ProVeg Incubator has assembled an impressive line-up of startup teams from all over the world that are working on trail-blazing innovations to change the food system.

“It is our approach to bring together diverse groups of founders that cover an array of product innovations, technologies, target groups, and markets, in order to generate the highest impact possible, from fermentation and upcycling-food-waste technologies to plant-based convenience and functional food. This set-up also brings great learning and networking benefits to participating founders.

“We are excited to work with these mission-driven teams from four different continents and to support them in achieving their goals for their companies and for the global food system.”

For further information, contact Louise Cullen, Marketing & Communications Manager for the ProVeg Incubator – [email protected]

