Third Big Idea Ventures Cohort: From Edible Cutlery to Artisan Cheese to Cell Cultured Turkey

From a company creating whole muscle seafood through fermentation to one working on edible cutlery to reduce waste, BIV’s third cohort is focused on sustainably feeding a growing world population. These entrepreneurs are looking to tap into growing market opportunities across the alternative protein landscape.

The 15 companies in the third cohort include:

New York Accelerator

• AquaCultured Foods — seafood alternative using microbial fermentation

• The Frauxmagerie — plant-based cheese using cultures without dairy

• Innocent Meat — B2B cell-based meat production system

• incrEDIBLE — edible cutlery to reduce single-use plastics

• Blue Ridge Bantam — Cell-based ground & whole-cut turkey

• New Breed Meats — plant-based burgers, grounds & sausages that beat competitors’ on nutrition and taste

• Plant Ranch — authentic plant-based Mexican meats

Singapore Accelerator

• Angie’s Tempeh — tempeh fermentation technology to create protein-rich foods

• Animal Alternative Technologies — cell-based meat services including bioreactors and software

• [Stealth Mode] — novel food ingredients with micro biorefinery

• GreenGourmet Foods — plant-based dairy

• Haofood — alternative chicken protein from peanut focused on the Asian market

• MAD Foods — plant-based beverage

Hybrid Accelerator (participants in both Singapore and New York)

• Wellme — plant-based yogurt

• Meat. The End — production technique to replicate meat-like mouthfeel and taste

Over a five-month period, BIV works side by side with each company to help prepare them for growth and scale, alongside mentors, advisors and investors. Industry connections are made so that each company can make sure its products are prepared to scale.

Share article: share

share

share

email