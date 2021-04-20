Third Big Idea Ventures Cohort: From Edible Cutlery to Artisan Cheese to Cell Cultured Turkey

©The Frauxmagerie

From a company creating whole muscle seafood through fermentation to one working on edible cutlery to reduce waste, BIV’s third cohort is focused on sustainably feeding a growing world population. These entrepreneurs are looking to tap into growing market opportunities across the alternative protein landscape.

The 15 companies in the third cohort include:

New York Accelerator

AquaCultured Foods — seafood alternative using microbial fermentation
The Frauxmagerie — plant-based cheese using cultures without dairy
Innocent Meat — B2B cell-based meat production system
incrEDIBLE — edible cutlery to reduce single-use plastics

©IncrEDIBLE

Blue Ridge Bantam — Cell-based ground & whole-cut turkey
New Breed Meats — plant-based burgers, grounds & sausages that beat competitors’ on nutrition and taste
Plant Ranch — authentic plant-based Mexican meats

Singapore Accelerator

Angie’s Tempeh — tempeh fermentation technology to create protein-rich foods
Animal Alternative Technologies — cell-based meat services including bioreactors and software
[Stealth Mode] — novel food ingredients with micro biorefinery
GreenGourmet Foods — plant-based dairy
Haofood — alternative chicken protein from peanut focused on the Asian market

Pawon - Sate Ayam Haofood
©Haofood

MAD Foods — plant-based beverage

Hybrid Accelerator (participants in both Singapore and New York)

Wellme — plant-based yogurt
Meat. The End — production technique to replicate meat-like mouthfeel and taste

Over a five-month period, BIV works side by side with each company to help prepare them for growth and scale, alongside mentors, advisors and investors. Industry connections are made so that each company can make sure its products are prepared to scale.

