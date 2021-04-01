UK Plant-Based Pet Food Startup THE PACK Chosen For Industry-First Pet Care Accelerator

THE PACK, a British startup making plant-based pet food, has been chosen for the pet care accelerator Leap Venture Studio. Based in Los Angeles, Leap is the first pet care-specific accelerator in the industry.

THE PACK was founded by Damien Clarkson and Judy Nadel, who previously created Vevoloution. It is one of eight companies worldwide to join the accelerator’s fourth cohort, and will receive $200,000 in investment from studio partners.

The accelerator is a partnership between Kinship, a division of Mars Petcare, and Michelson Found Animals, with support from R/GA Ventures. The program will take place virtually across three months, and the cohort will receive support and mentorship from all three organisations. This will allow them to enhance their business plans, prepare for fundraising milestones, and establish minimum viable brands.

THE PACK plans to launch a range of ambient and wet pet foods in the UK later this year. In January, it successfully closed its pre-seed funding round, with backing from a range of high-profile investors such as England and Roma Footballer Chris Smalling and TV Chefs BOSH!. It says it will use the funding to expand its team and develop new products, as well as work on marketing.

While companies such as Wild Earth and Halo are already making plant-based pet food mainstream in North America, there aren’t many options on the European market as yet, meaning there are huge opportunities for THE PACK.

“When we first met Damien and Judy at THE PACK less than a year ago, we knew we wanted to work with them,” said Asad Butt, Director of Ventures at Kinship and a Partner at Leap Venture Studio. “We are excited to help them on their journey to change pet food in Europe.”

