    • Umiami and BlueNalu Announced Among Semifinalists of XPRIZE Foundation Challenge – Feed the Next Billion

    July 14, 2021
    Categories
    Startups
    XPrize
    Image courtesy of XPrize
    Voiced by Amazon Polly

    28 alt protein innovators from 14 countries have been announced as semifinalists for the next XPRIZE Foundation Challenge – Feed the Next Billion. The multi-year $15 million competition is aimed at reinventing how humanity will feed future generations.

    The semifinalist list reads like a “who’s-who” of the plant-based, cell-based, and fermentation-based alt protein sphere, as the startups compete to create a winning structured chicken breast or fish fillet analog that replicates or outperforms their animal-based counterparts.

    Chicken breast + whole-cut of cod + nuggets Umiami
    ©Umiami

    Fresh after its €2.3 million funding raise, French private label plant-based meat and fish specialist Umiami was selected, hoping to use its proprietary technology to convince the competition’s panel of judges with its technical submission. Cell-cultured fish pioneer BlueNalu has also been selected, with plans to enter a cell-cultured bluefin tuna fillet, which is also the initial product it anticipates launching in commerce at large scale.

    Mycelium-based meat specialist Meati Foods also made the list on the back of its $50 million Series B funding round, as well as alt seafood company Kuleana, the plant-based tuna producer which recently launched in Poké Bar restaurants across North America.

    Meati Foods
    ©Meati Foods

    Others on the longlist include cell-cultured salmon producer Wildtype, which recently unveiled its new pilot plant in San Francisco, and Eat Just’s cell-based meat subsidiary GOOD Meat, having recently enjoyed a $170 million funding raise.

    “Over the past several years, as our global population continues to grow and the demand for meat products increases, it has become clear that our current global food chain cannot keep up,” commented Caroline Kolta, XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion Program Lead.

    “We know we need more nutritious, environmentally-friendly and sustainable alternatives to conventional animal-based products, and that wide scale adoption will require additional innovation continuously being brought to market. I am thrilled about the international cohort of Semifinalists selected to embark on this journey of innovation and exploration to shape a future of food, starting with chicken and fish,” she added.

    The full list of teams that have been selected to move forward in the XPRIZE competition:

    Air Protein, United States
    Another Fish, Canada
    Atlast Food Co, United States
    BlueNalu, United States
    Boston Meats, United States
    Brew51, India
    CELL AG TECH, Canada
    CellX, China
    DiverseFarm-Structured Meat, Japan
    ENOUGH – NO LIMITS, United Kingdom
    GOOD Meat, United States
    IntegriCulture, Japan
    Kernel Mycofoods, Argentina
    Kuleana, United States
    MeatOurFuture, South Africa
    Meati Foods, United States
    MyoWorks, India
    Novel Farms, United States
    ProFillet, Canada
    Revo Foods, Austria
    SeaSpire, New Zealand
    TFTAK, Estonia
    The Better Meat Co, United States
    The PlantEat, South Korea
    Umami Meats, Singapore
    Umiami, France
    Whiteboard Foods, Canada
    Wildtype, United States

    Share article:

    Latest News

  • The vegconomist-newsletter:
    information for decision-makers

    Subscribe for the vegconomist-newsletter and regularly
    receive the most important news from the vegan business world.

    Invalid email address