Vevolution Onboards the Vegan Investors Network of Accredited Investors

Vevolution, the plant-based and cellular agriculture investment marketplace, has announced a new partnership with the Vegan Investors network. Vegan Investors is a network of accredited investors seeking to invest in early-stage vegan companies and is to onboard its network with the Vevolution fintech marketplace.

The Vevolution community of early-stage food startups will benefit from the merger as it makes available opportunities to network with an investor syndicate that has been aggregating individual investments into special purpose vehicles (SPVs) of $50K-$200K since the inception of Vegan Investors in 2019.

2021 saw 21 startups in the vegan industry secure funding with investors thanks to Vevolution’s marketplace, while for its part Vegan Investors has seen investment in many plant-based startups like Renegade Foods, Fabalish, and New Wave amongst others. The Vevolution ecosystem is currently home to over 3000 users and over 70 investor members.

“Vegan Investors is excited to join Vevolution and utilize its technology for screening and due diligence as well as collaborate with the broader community of other aligned investors and impact companies,” commented Alicia Robb, founder of the Vegan Investors network.