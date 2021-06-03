Women and Founders of Color Invited to Apply For $100K Angel Fund

Vegan Investors, a global syndicate of angel investors, invites vegan startups led by women and founders of color to its Fall Showcase on September 15th where they will have the opportunity to exhibit products and services to a broad audience of investors.

Six to ten semi-finalists will be selected to present to the group of angels throughout July and August, then three to five finalists will earn a spot to present at the Virtual Showcase on September 15th. The finalists will be announced at the end of August. The screening committee has committed to investing at least $50K to $100K into the finalists.

“Fueled by a commitment to reverse the limited opportunity for talented female, black and Latino CEOs who want to scale their businesses, our Fall Showcase provides the kind of exposure needed for that boost,” said Alicia Robb, founder of Vegan Investors. “This year’s applicants are finding sustainable, ethnical solutions to remove animals from supply chains and we’re grateful to have the opportunity to amplify their voices.”

Partners of the Fall Showcase include: Next Wave Impact, Vegpreneur, Beyond Animal, Vevolution, LightSpeed Capital, and Project W.

The virtual Fall Showcase on September 15th, 2021 is free to attend. For more info visit www.veganinvestors.com/showcase.

