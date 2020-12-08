70% of US Consumers Have Tried Meat and Dairy Alternatives

New research from insight agency buzzback shows the overall level of awareness of plant-based products among consumers in the US is at an all-time high, with more than half of households substituting dairy milk for oat, soy and especially almond milk. Interestingly, over 70% also feel healthier when consuming plant-based products.

In contrast to another recent study which showed consumers are inclined to turn to plantbased but are concerned that the offerings were “bland and boring”, this study found 55% of respondents have been favourably impressed by the “great taste and texture” of plantbased alternatives.

As one respondent said: “Plant-based proteins supply my body with the nutrition needed to fuel my daily activity. They contain all the things my body needs without the extra calories, cholesterol and other bad things. They also are much easier to digest and process”.

The study shows:

Over 80% are aware of plant-based products

70% have already tried meat and milk substitutes

56% are also aware of plant-based cheese products

Plant based milk substitutes Have tried Almond 93% Soy 63% Coconut 66% Cashew 38% Oat 32%

Plant based meat substitutes Have tried Beans 67% Beyond Meat 67% Tofu 65% Portobello mushrooms 47% Tempeh 16%

While plant-based products generally fall into the dairy alternatives and meat alternatives categories; six in ten US consumers are also interested in other plant-based categories such as cruelty-free beauty, suggesting new opportunities for brands looking to innovate and meet consumer needs in new ways.

Additional Plant-Based Categories Would consider purchasing Shampoo/conditioner 56% Skin care 56% Savory snacks 54%

Carol Fitzgerald, Founder and CEO at buzzback, said “Plant-based is booming and provides plenty of opportunities for many brands in different industries. However, with popularity also comes competition. So, in order for brands to be well equipped and really stand out they need to focus on what consumers are craving – what is trendy – and be able to innovate, develop new products, and communicate differences effectively”.

