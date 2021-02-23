Americans Are Discovering Vegetables For the First Time Due to the Pandemic

Nearly seven in ten Americans have “discovered” vegetables in recent times, with many sampling leafy greens and one in five trying cauliflower for the first time in their lives. According to the survey of 2,000 US consumers, three-quarters describe themselves as recently reformed veggie lovers, with 39% of respondents citing their time in quarantine for their discovery of vegetables.

One in five (22%) respondents said that they tried certain veg for the first time ever during the pandemic, especially leafy greens like kale and spinach. 19% said this was their first time eating broccoli and 17% tried cauliflower for the first time since Covid. Of those that finally tried cauliflower, these new “cauli converts” explored cauliflower pizza crust (41%), cauliflower rice (37%) and cauliflower buffalo “wings” (34%).

The most popular varieties of newly-discovered vegetables are broccoli, spinach, asparagus, avocados and cauliflower. Some of the most versatile veggies included staples like potatoes, tomatoes and onions, but one in five of respondents said cauliflower is a newfound versatile veggie, alongside cucumbers, green beans and spinach.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Red Robin, the survey found 52% of respondents now referring to themselves as full-fledged vegetable fanatics. Seven in 10 respondents also shared they’re enjoying healthier options overall compared to a few years ago and 69% are more likely to eat a veggie that’s versatile and can be eaten in a variety of ways.

“We’re confident even the most vegetable-averse diners will be pleasantly surprised that cauliflower can taste this good,” said Executive Vice President & Chief Concept Officer at Red Robin, Jonathan Muhtar.

TOP VEGGIES THAT AMERICANS HAVE COME TO ENJOY

Broccoli – 34% Spinach – 30% Asparagus – 29% Avocados – 28% Cauliflower – 28% Tomatoes – 27% Onions – 27% Potatoes – 26% Peppers – 25% Carrots – 24% Brussels sprouts – 24% Green beans – 23% Beans – 23% Cucumbers – 21% Corn – 21% Okra – 15% Kale – 15%

MOST VERSATILE VEGGIES

Potatoes – 58% Tomatoes – 45% Onions – 43% Peppers – 32% Beans – 31% Carrots – 30% Corn – 29% Broccoli – 26% Avocados – 25% Cucumbers – 22% Green beans – 22% Spinach – 22% Cauliflower – 21% Asparagus – 14% Brussels sprouts – 11% Okra – 10% Kale – 10%

