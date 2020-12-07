Around Half of UK Households Will Cater for Vegans this Xmas, 20% Will Cook a Fully Vegan Meal

A survey conducted by Applewood cheese this October amongst 2,037 respondents, found that almost half of the UK population will cater for at least one vegan this Christmas, and 20% will cook a fully vegan-friendly meal, even if catering for only one vegan family member.

46% of respondents saying that they have at least one vegan in their Christmas Day gathering

39% said it will be the first time that will be considering vegan alternatives for the festive celebration

46.8% citing the desire to eat healthier as their main motivation for trying plant-based options

74% said that they would be looking at plant-based alternatives to cheese this Christmas

60.9% saying they consume more cheese during their festive break than any other time of the year.

Reflecting on the results of the survey, Lisa Harrison, Senior Brand Manager for Applewood® Vegan and Mexicana Vegan, said: “The demand for our plant-based alternatives to our popular Applewood® and Mexicana® cheeses is indication of our popular a vegan lifestyle is now as more and more people seek healthier options and adopting a flexitarian-style diet.

