Around Half of UK Households Will Cater for Vegans this Xmas, 20% Will Cook a Fully Vegan Meal

December 7, 2020 Studies & Numbers
A survey conducted by Applewood cheese this October amongst 2,037 respondents, found that almost half of the UK population will cater for at least one vegan this Christmas, and 20% will cook a fully vegan-friendly meal, even if catering for only one vegan family member.

  • 46% of respondents saying that they have at least one vegan in their Christmas Day gathering
  • 39% said it will be the first time that will be considering vegan alternatives for the festive celebration
  • 46.8% citing the desire to eat healthier as their main motivation for trying plant-based options
  • 74% said that they would be looking at plant-based alternatives to cheese this Christmas
  • 60.9% saying they consume more cheese during their festive break than any other time of the year.
Reflecting on the results of the survey, Lisa Harrison, Senior Brand Manager for Applewood® Vegan and Mexicana Vegan, said: “The demand for our plant-based alternatives to our popular Applewood® and Mexicana® cheeses is indication of our popular a vegan lifestyle is now as more and more people seek healthier options and adopting a flexitarian-style diet.

