Does The Colour Of Packaging Influence Consumer Willingness to Purchase Plant-based Meat Products?

When you’re out buying food, what draws you to a product? Is it the image on the packet? The appearance of the food, if you can see it? Or the colour of the packaging?

New research conducted by ProVeg International takes a deep dive into packaging, exploring the psychology of colour for plant-based meat products. The exciting report will reveal the influence of packaging colour on consumer perceptions, and their willingness to engage with meat alternatives.

To find out more ahead of publication, ProVeg’s New Food Hub interviewed research lead, Ajsa Spahic, Project Coordinator at ProVeg International. Read on for a sneak preview of a 14-minute interview and uncover the importance of colour nudging for your business.

What inspired ProVeg’s focus on packaging and marketing in the plant-based meat industry?

Ajsa Spahic: The motivation behind this research was rooted in understanding how packaging colour could be a powerful tool in influencing consumer behaviour, especially in the context of plant-based meat. For instance, we already know a lot about the labelling and terminology of plant-based products.

With the growing interest in plant-based options, we even wanted to further explore the often overlooked visual appeal of packaging, considering it’s the first touchpoint consumers have with a product.

What did you aim to achieve with this report?

Ajsa Spahic: Our primary objective was to uncover the influence of packaging colour on consumer perceptions and willingness to engage with plant-based meat products. We aimed to provide actionable insights for the plant-based meat industry, helping them design packaging that resonates with consumers, considering taste, affordability, and health.

The report highlights the significant impact of colour on consumer behaviour. What were some of the most surprising or noteworthy findings regarding the influence of colour in packaging and branding?

Ajsa Spahic: One standout finding was the association of red with taste, indicating its potential appeal to those not immediately drawn to plant-based options dominated by green.

Additionally, the strong preference for blue, symbolising affordability and being a universally favored colour, was quite noteworthy.

How do you envision plant-based meat companies and marketers applying the insights and actionable recommendations from this report in their strategies and campaigns?

Ajsa Spahic: Plant-based companies can strategically leverage colours based on the identified associations. For example, using red to highlight taste, green for healthiness, and blue for affordability.

By aligning packaging with consumer preferences, companies can effectively communicate key attributes and enhance the overall appeal of their products.

The power of colour

ProVeg International’s research sheds light on the pivotal role of packaging colour in influencing consumer perceptions and willingness to purchase plant-based meat products.

Moving forward, companies in the alt-meat sector can work strategically to design packaging that aligns with consumer preferences, effectively communicating key attributes and ultimately enhancing the overall appeal of their products.

Watch the full interview on the New Food Hub, and stay tuned for ProVeg’s report publication. You can also get in touch with their experts at [email protected].