Huge Demand for Vegan Chicken on UK Menus as 49% of 18-24s Limit Meat

A report by alt-meat brand Quorn and the Sustainable Restaurant Association has found that there is growing demand for vegan chicken and other alt-meat options at UK restaurants.

49% of 18-24 year olds surveyed had reduced or eliminated the meat in their diets, with 40.3% choosing meatless meals half the time when eating out. Vegan burgers were the most popular choice, but the report found a “huge growing desire” for more plant-based chicken products such as wings, strips, and tenders.

Sustainability

The report also found that a growing number of consumers are concerned about sustainability when eating out, with 43.6% saying it is important that any restaurant they choose to eat at has environmentally sustainable practices and values. 48.1% said they like to see that a restaurant is reducing its carbon footprint.

“With flexitarianism gathering momentum and leading to widespread innovation in the food industry, meat-free dishes on some menus can still be limited. This lack of variety is the top thing that puts flexitarians, and importantly the whole group they are with, off eating at a particular restaurant,” said Phil Thornborrow, Foodservice Director at Quorn. He added, “This report is intended to act as a toolkit, filled with insights and tips on understanding the meat-free market, that will help decision-makers adapt their menus and stay ahead of the curve.”

Operators who want to read the full report can email [email protected] to request a copy.

Vegan ChiQin by Quorn

Quorn has been increasing its range of vegan “ChiQin” products over the past year, launching mini fillets, wings, and bites for Veganuary. In the US, the brand added meatless wings and cutlets to its portfolio in October. The ChiQin products are also now available for foodservice in the UK.

“We recently launched Quorn’s new ChiQin concept and products to make it easier for operators to meet the demand for great tasting meat free choices on menus. ChiQin is perfect for our casual dining customers and highlights how Quorn can cater to those flexitarian diners who are self-professed foodies, looking for comforting, exciting, on trend builds on the menu,” said Thornborrow.