German Cities Emerge as Surprise Vegan Dating Hotspots in 2022 Global Ranking

Veggly, the world’s leading dating app for vegans and vegetarians, has released new data ranking the best cities in the world for vegan dating, revealing that two German cities have this year overtaken London to become the biggest vegan dating hotspots.

Overall, Europe takes the top five spots, however the US still represents the highest number of vegan daters overall of any individual country.

This year, two German cities take both first and second place; with Cologne coming in first place with the highest number of users in relation to population – 8,410 users per million, and Frankfurt ranked second in the world in relation to population, with 7,476 users per every 1 million people in the city.

London, which took the top place in 2020, is now in third place with 5,742 users per million and remains the top city in the world for the highest overall number of users. Copenhagen follows closely behind London in fourth place with 5,508 users per million. Then in fifth place in Barcelona with 3,874 users per million.

Milan takes sixth place with 2,717 users per million, followed by Paris with 2,272 users per million. LA is in eighth place as the top US city in the rankings, with 2,209 users per million and is the highest ranked non-European city for vegan dating. In ninth and tenth place respectively are Toronto with 1,888 users per million and São Paulo with 1,875 users per million.

Top 10 cities (ranked by number of Veggly users in relation to population)

Rank City Number of Veggly users per 1 Million 1 Cologne 8,410 2 Frankfurt 7,476 3 London 5,742 4 Copenhagen 5,508 5 Barcelona 3,874 6 Milan 2,717 7 Paris 2,272 8 LA 2,209 9 Toronto 1,888 10 São Paulo 1,875

Founder of Veggly, Alex Felipelli, comments: “It’s great to see so many new and developing vegan dating hotspots popping up across Europe and the wider world. This shows how the growth of veganism, vegetarianism and flexitarian living is undeniable now – this is the future! And we are honored to support these people and help them find new love and relationships. That’s why Veggly exists!

“It’s also interesting to see two German cities surge up the rankings and overtake London. Vegan living is seeing a big movement in growth throughout the country – we are hoping this trend spreads in all directions across Europe, and even more widely across the world.”