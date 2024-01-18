HappyCow’s 2024 Top Vegan-Friendly Cities Unveiled

Vegan restaurant and business directory HappyCow releases its annual Top Vegan-Friendly Cities list for 2024. This year’s list is a mix of returning players and new entrants, highlighting some reshuffling due to global economic concerns, resulting in the closure of many restaurants in key cities.

The report ranks cities based on a multi-faceted approach, considering not only the number of exclusively vegan restaurants but also the presence of vegan-friendly businesses, their density in each city, and year-over-year growth. Additional qualitative factors include the availability of vegan consumer products, public vegan awareness, and the strength of local vegan communities.

Bartek Filipowicz, Head of HappyCow, celebrates the list as a testament to the worldwide progress in vegan cuisine. He notes, “We are thrilled to share HappyCow’s annual cities report once again, highlighting the vibrant growth of veganism worldwide. It’s exciting to see newcomers like Paris leading the way, expanding the vegan frontier into French pastries and cheeses. This list is a celebration of global progress in vegan cuisine, and I’m proud of the role HappyCow plays in this ever-evolving journey.”

Leading cities

London and Berlin lead the ranking for the third consecutive year, boasting around 2,000 HappyCow listings in their metropolitan areas. Although London experienced a 22% reduction in vegan businesses compared to 2022, it still sits at the top of the list with over 350 vegan establishments. Berlin has also seen a 34% growth in vegan-friendly listings on HappyCow post-covid.

Emma Cebuliak, Head of Marketing at HappyCow, highlights, “London remains a global frontrunner in vegan consciousness and the diversity of plant-based offerings. Meanwhile, Berlin, alongside Germany as a whole, consistently anchors itself as a pivotal force in the vegan movement internationally. We’ve seen Hamburg come onto the list this year for the first time ever.”

City highlights

The top 10 cities are rounded out by Barcelona, Amsterdam, Hamburg, Portland, Los Angeles, Paris, Bangkok, and Lisbon.

Barcelona : The fastest-growing city on the list, with 173% growth in vegan-friendly business since 2022.

: The fastest-growing city on the list, with 173% growth in vegan-friendly business since 2022. Amsterdam : Remains steady, with figures consistent with the 2022 report.

: Remains steady, with figures consistent with the 2022 report. Hamburg : Hamburg’s debut on the list is marked by a 55% growth in vegan businesses in the past year.

: Hamburg’s debut on the list is marked by a 55% growth in vegan businesses in the past year. Portland : Returns to the list, renowned for the highest density of vegan establishments in relation to its population.

: Returns to the list, renowned for the highest density of vegan establishments in relation to its population. Los Angeles : Despite a decline in vegan businesses, it continues to be a vegan hub, hosting many vegan events.

: Despite a decline in vegan businesses, it continues to be a vegan hub, hosting many vegan events. Paris : The vegan scene is evolving with increased all-vegan restaurants and businesses.

: The vegan scene is evolving with increased all-vegan restaurants and businesses. Bangkok : Stands out for its fresh food and increasing vegan-friendly options.

: Stands out for its fresh food and increasing vegan-friendly options. Lisbon: The focus on healthy and cruelty-free living has significantly enhanced its vegan food choices.

Overall, the report observes a 31% increase in vegan-friendly listings and a 4% increase in fully vegan listings. European cities are expanding their vegan offerings, with six out of the top ten cities located in Europe. Despite some cities experiencing a decline in vegan restaurants, the trend indicates growing mainstream acceptance of veganism.

Founder of HappyCow, Eric Brent, comments, “Whether you’re already embracing a vegan lifestyle or just beginning to explore it, we strongly advocate for supporting local vegan enterprises. These top cities boast a remarkable array of delicious, compassionate and healthy cuisine.”

Find the full breakdown, including runner-ups, here.