Analysis Reveals UK’s Ten Most Instagrammed Vegan Restaurants

An analysis by Myvegan has calculated the UK’s most Instagrammed vegan restaurants. The results are in, and the top ten are as follows.

1. Purezza – 108,492 tags

With 108,492 tags, plant-based pizza chain Purezza tops the list by a huge margin. Launched in 2015, the chain has more restaurants than any other on the list, with locations in Brighton, Hove, Bristol, Camden, and Manchester. Purezza is known for its highly realistic vegan mozzarella, which is also available for retail.

2. Mildred’s – 16,438 tags

Well-established London restaurant chain Mildred’s offers dishes inspired by cuisines from around the world, including Buddha bowls and Italian dishes. Vegan cocktails are also on the menu.

3. Bundobust – 12,543 tags

Indian street food chain Bundobust is one of the only Northern restaurants to make the list, with locations in Liverpool, Leeds, and Manchester. Bundobust launched its first ever alt-meat menu for Veganuary, and decided to extend availability into February following the menu’s popularity.

4. Temple of Seitan – 6,760 tags

London’s Temple of Seitan serves plant-based fast food such as crispy fried chick’n and waffles. Inspired by US diners, the restaurant is popular with vegans and omnivores alike.

5. Vegan Munch – 6,453 tags

Vegan Munch is a salad and juice bar based in Birmingham. The restaurant offers healthy dishes such as meze bowls, salad platters, doner kebabs, and more.

6. Mooshies – 4,800 tags

London’s Mooshies began as a popup and is now a successful vegan burger bar. Mooshies serves what it calls “nutritional fast food” — comfort foods, but made with unprocessed plant-based ingredients.

7. Erpingham House – 4,631 tags

Fine dining chain Erpingham House has locations in Edinburgh, Norwich, London, and Brighton, where it serves dishes such as Whipped Tofu Parfait, Seitan Filet Mignon, and Forest Mushroom Duxelles.

8. What the Pitta! – 3,830 tags

What the Pitta! serves everything from doner kebabs to falafel wraps at its locations in Brighton, London, Manchester, and Croydon. In 2020, the chain received the London’s Best Takeaway award.

9. Halo Burger – 3,686 tags

Halo Burger describes itself as the UK’s first plant-based burger chain. With locations in London and Brighton, it serves a range of vegan comfort foods including nuggets, ice cream, and fries.

10. Bubala – 3,648 tags

London-based restaurant Bubala offers an array of small tapas-style Middle Eastern dishes. All dishes on the menu are vegetarian, with the majority also being vegan.

“With new plant-based eateries popping up left, right and centre, there’s never been a better time to show off what the lifestyle has to offer,” said a spokesperson for Myvegan. “Whether it’s a mouth-watering vegan burger, an ornately presented salad, or a moment in your favourite nook, the UK’s plant-based restaurants offer no shortage of Insta-photo opportunities.”