Ipsos Survey: One Third of Germans Would Include Cultivated Meat in Diet

An Ipsos survey of 1,000 German-speaking participants aged 18 to 75 carried out in cooperation with the Vocational School for Media and Communication in Hamburg finds that around one-third of Germans (32%) would be willing to include cultivated meat in their diet. A further 29 percent are undecided. In principle, German consumers are relatively open to cultivated meat, says Ipsos.

Fifty-six percent of individuals find laboratory production to be reprehensible, while an equal 50% deem it unethical. Additionally, a significant majority of Germans, comprising 79% of the respondents, express concerns about the repercussions for German agriculture. Nevertheless, the benefits associated with cultivated meat, such as the avoidance of animal suffering (74%), fostering a sustainable future (63%), and climate protection (62%), are also recognized. Notably, even among respondents who are unaware of cultivated meat (17%), a considerable 54% view it as an innovative and viable alternative to conventional meat. Frequent meat eaters most interested Moreover, respondents who consume meat frequently exhibit an above-average willingness (42%) to incorporate cultivated meat into their diet. It is noteworthy that two-thirds of individuals who consume meat perceive it as an essential contribution to a sustainable future (66%)—a proportion equivalent to the group of non-meat consumers. Furthermore, consumers who already opt for meat alternatives display a more positive attitude toward “artificial” meat compared to the overall average.

At least one in two respondents said they had already heard of cultivated meat (51%), while just under one in five had never heard of it (17%). Regardless of the level of information, eight out of ten consumers (82%) would like more information on cultivated meat.

Huge potential

Nick Lin-Hi, Professor of Business and Ethics at the Universität Vechta, who conducted the “Meat of the Future” project, said: “In general, the German industry is aware of cultured meat. There are also first companies that are exploring different business models in the context of this innovation. However, for most incumbent market players in Germany, cultivated meat is something in the distant future – and sometimes it is seen as just science fiction.

“It is generally the case that innovations can only succeed if members of society accept them. At present, the acceptance of cultured meat might be actually a greater hurdle than the technical challenges that need to be overcome on the way to its large-scale production.



“In view of the great societal potential of cultured meat, it is a pity that it is not really on politicians’ agenda in Germany yet. If this does not change, Germany is once again in danger of missing the boat on a technology of the future. The hesitation to deal with cultured meat in Germany might be the result of a lack of knowledge about this innovation and the huge potential it has,” said the professor to ProVeg.