New Acosta Report Reveals 40% of US Consumers Buy Plant-Based Meat and Dairy 

New research from Acosta shows that 40% of shoppers now purchase plant-based meat and alt dairy products. With consumers’ pursuit of a healthy lifestyle as a key purchase driver, the report confirms growing consumer interest in plant-based meat and alt dairy purchases.

Figures from the study show that 60% of consumers are purchasing plant-based products several times a month, while 77% surveyed are buying plant-based foods at traditional grocery stores, with only 20% buying online. Acosta, the US sales and marketing solutions provider, has revealed the figures in its latest research report; “Plant-Based Eating: Trend or Fad?”

The report revealed a strong loyalty trend within the segment, with 64% of plant-based buyers purchasing within this category at least several times a month, and 57% committing to consuming plant-based alternatives throughout their lives. Interestingly, almost 20% of plant-based buyers surveyed now follow a fully plant-based lifestyle. However, around 33% of all US shoppers still see plant-based foods as a fad.

“Consumers’ focus on healthy living increased significantly since the onset of COVID-19,” stated Kathy Risch, Senior Vice President, Business Intelligence at Acosta. “Larger conversations about the importance of health and wellness have alerted many consumers to the potential long-term benefits of meat and dairy alternatives, and plant-based product sales are rising as a result.”