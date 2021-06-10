Plant-Based Industry Projected to Increase X 100 and Reach $1.4 TRILLION

May 2021: 40% of meat will come from cell-based

Research published in May surveyed a large, representative sample of 2,018 US and 2,034 UK consumers, regarding openness to cell-cultured meat. The results strongly suggest that cell-cultured meat is likely to make up a major part of consumers’ future diets.

Although the majority of consumers surveyed were not familiar with the concept of cell cultivated meat, upon being presented with a description, the respondents, on average, imagined that it could likely make up about 40% of their future meat intake, with conventional meat constituting around 60%.