High Demand for Plant-Based Meat in Kenya, Nigeria, and Egypt, Says New Study

A new study has found high demand and consumer acceptance of plant-based meat in a range of African countries, particularly Kenya, Nigeria, and Egypt. The results suggest a viable market-based solution to mitigate the effects of rising meat consumption and accelerate the emerging alt protein sector across the continent.

The new study, from US-based North Mountain Consulting Group and South Africa’s Credence Institute, found that four out of five Gen Z and Millennials are highly likely to try plant-based meat in Kenya and Nigeria, while in Egypt, three out of five are highly likely to try. Africa has historically been susceptible to food security disruptions, with plant-based solutions a potential source of increased food security.

The data shows how lower-middle-income families are an important emerging market for alternative proteins in the countries, with Kenya offering the most promising opportunity for plant-based meat adoption, with many consumers limiting their meat consumption. Nigeria also offers high rates of acceptance in a country with heavy meat consumption. While acceptance rates were comparatively modest in Egypt, greater use of supermarkets may be advantageous for integrating alt meat options.

Alt proteins to help mitigate effects of population growth

“Population growth trajectories globally—and in Africa in particular—suggest looming food security challenges. Our research explored alternative protein adoption potential in Kenya, Nigeria, and Egypt”, stated Dr. Keri Szejda, Principal Research Scientist, North Mountain Consulting Group.

“Meat consumption is expected to rise substantially in many African countries over the coming decades, which would have severe effects on animal welfare, food security, public health, and the environment. Our work in Kenya, Nigeria, and Egypt found that plant-based meat and other alternative proteins may help mitigate some of these effects, as consumers are ready to embrace these products,” added Moritz Stumpe, Researcher, Credence Institute.