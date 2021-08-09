Plant-Based Named as Category of the Year With 199% YOY Growth for Online Retail

Market data platform 1010data has revealed plant-based foods as its category of the year following a spotlight report on the 2020 online grocery sector. The research shows 199% annual growth in online sales of alt meat products and named MorningStar Farms as the top-performing brand.

The research also identified the best retail channels in the category, with Instacart as the market leader. Top sales for meat substitutes via Instacart were at Costco with 18% of sales, Publix 16%, and Sprouts 10%. Walmart and Amazon were the second and third best retail channels respectively.

The data showed plant-based producer MorningStar Farms and its Incogmeato range enjoyed 94% annual growth and 30% of the market share, although they had lost customers to second place in the market Beyond Meat with 19%. Gardein is the next biggest competitor with 16%.

The report also analyzed growth in specific pre-purchase search terms which show increased consumer interest in the sector, with words ‘Plant-Based’ growing 148% and ‘Vegan’ up 88%.

In an interview with vegconomist, Morningstar Farms’ Sara Young stated: “More people than ever are exploring plant-based food options. The unmatched quality, taste and texture of the Incogmeato lineup has broad appeal to flexitarians and families. By giving people our most meat-like experience to date, we’re poised to draw new people into the category and further cement our appeal to our current fans.”

A full copy of the report can be accessed here.

