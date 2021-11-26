Plant-Based Pizza Orders Rise by 81% at Papa John’s

As National Pizza Week starts in the UK, The Pizza, Pasta & Italian Food Association has revealed the increase of vegan orders from one of its members; Papa John’s. The international pizza chain has shown an 81% rise in orders of its plant-based pizzas, from 2019 to 2020, while data shows a 154% rise in plant-based side dish orders.

Papa John’s now has over 500 vegan-friendly stores across the country, with six vegan pizza options, with this total continually rising due to demand. Side dishes include crispy “Not-Chicken” Vegan Bites and Vegan Cheese Potato Tots, Cauliflower Wings and even ‘love it or hate it’ Vegan Cheese & Marmite® Scrolls.

“It’s fantastic to see demand for vegan food continue to grow every year, largely driven by the incredible range of plant-based dishes available now to consumers,” commented Giles Codd, Senior Marketing Director at Papa John’s UK.

“With recipe innovation at our core, we’re proud to offer such a wide selection of award-winning vegan products in our stores, including pizzas, sides, dips, and desserts. We’re also the only takeaway pizza chain to offer a Vegan Cheese Stuffed Crust, something’s that’s proving popular with our customers!” he added.