Research Reveals Which US States Have Highest Number of Grocery Stores Catering to Vegans

With an estimated 9.7 million Americans switching to a plant-based diet, new research has revealed the top ten states to live in as a vegan, based on the number of grocery stores catering to vegan diets.

“Safeway, Kroger, Albertsons, Whole Foods and Publix are leading the way in adapting for shifting consumer needs”

The Food Specialty Index looked at the number of popular US grocery stores in each state which offer the most gluten-free, lactose-free, dairy-free, organic, vegan and sugar-free products.

The study found that Safeway, Kroger, Albertsons, Whole Foods and Publix rank as the top five grocery stores to offer the most alternatives for those with food sensitivities and those following a vegan diet, and analysed the number of specialist grocery stores catering to vegans per capita.

Montana reportedly has the highest number of specialist dietary-friendly grocery stores per capita, ahead of Oregon, Washington and Wyoming.

The top 10 states according to grocery stores catering to vegans



Montana Oregon Washington Wyoming Colorado Idaho Arizona Hawaii Alaska Nevada

Despite its relatively small population, Montana was found to offer the highest number of such grocery stores per capita with nine Safeways, 29 Albertsons, one Whole Foods, and four Krogers, leading the way in products for vegan, organic, dairy-free and sugar-free diets.

Dr Gill Hart, scientific director at YorkTest, said: “The number of people switching to an alternative diet after experiencing food sensitivity has increased hugely in the last few years. This, plus a recent report announcing 9.7 million Americans have turned to a plant-based diet has seen a steep increase in the demand for ‘free-from and organic produce.

“Changing diets and increasingly complex dietary requirements causes great confusion and frustration for many consumers when trying to find food and drink substitutes. Safeway, Kroger, Albertsons, Whole Foods and Publix are leading the way in adapting for shifting consumer needs, and building their reputations as America’s best grocery stores for the food sensitivity market.”

For more information, and to see the full study, visit: https://www.yorktest.com/us/blog/united-states-specialty-diet-index/

