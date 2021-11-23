Revealed: Which Vegan Brands are Hottest on Twitter in Each US State?

A new map shows the most popular vegan brands on Twitter across all states in the US. The results are based on geotagged Twitter data in the last month; tracking over 200,000 tweets, hashtags, and direct keyword phrases for vegan food brands.

Oat-based dairy leader Oatly came out on top of the data, being the most trending brand in 19 states including California, New York, and Texas. MorningStar Farms came in second with nine states including Illinois and North Carolina, and Gardein in third with six states including Florida and Michigan.

Beyond Meat was top trending in six states including Missouri and Minnesota, and Impossible Foods took three states including Oklahoma. Quorn was top in Ohio and Nebraska, while Tofurky was most popular in Washington and Hawaii, with Eat Just – producer of Just Egg – winning Oregon.

Other popular brands like Violife ranked highly, but did not win any states. The map was put together by vegan blog and recipe site Vegan in the Freezer using trends software with direct access to geotagged twitter data.