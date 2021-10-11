    • Study Finds Over Half of South Africans Are Highly Likely to Buy Alt-Meat Products

    October 11, 2021
     A study conducted by South Africa’s Credence Institute, in collaboration with US-based North Mountain Consulting Group, has found high demand for plant-based and cell-cultured meat in South Africa.

    67% of people in the study said they were highly likely to try plant-based meat — for cell-cultured, the figure was 60%. 59% and 53% were highly likely to purchase plant-based and cell-cultured meat respectively.

    About 30% of respondents said they would be willing to pay more for alt-meat products than for conventional meat. Millennials and Gen Z-ers, especially those who were already familiar with alt-meat, were the most likely to purchase it.

    When asked about market share, most consumers estimated their future meat consumption would be about equally split between conventional, plant-based, and cell-cultured meat. Health, local food security, and environmental concerns were the main motivators for choosing alt-meat products.

    Plant-based eating is rising fast in South Africa. Last year, Uber Eats reported a sharp rise in vegan orders in the country, which ranks higher for veganism than any other African nation. Meanwhile, companies such as Mzansi Meat are developing alt-protein products there.

    “Switching to alternative proteins like plant-based and cultivated meat may be one of our best available strategies for improving the environment, public health, and the lives of animals,” said Credence Institute co-founder Ludwig Raal. “The fact that the majority of South Africans appear ready to embrace these products fills me with hope.”

