Top Ten Vegan-Friendly US Cities for Take Out Food in 2020 Revealed

December 3, 2020 Studies & Numbers
Courtesy of Myprotein

With more Americans than ever turning to a plant-based diet, a study commissioned by Myprotein analyzed TripAdvisor data to find which of the most populated cities in each state offers the most vegan takeout and delivery options, and has named the top ten best vegan take-out meals in the USA.

The Top Ten Cities for Vegans:

Rank

State

City

# of Vegan Takeouts in
the City

Total # of Takeouts
in the City

    % of Takeouts offering
Vegan options

1

New York

New York City

527

1315

40%

2

Georgia

Atlanta

40

112

36%

3

Washington

Seattle

28

81

35%

4

Illinois

Chicago

122

406

30%

5

Oregon

Portland

21

70

30%

6

Massachusetts

Boston

35

121

29%

7

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia

41

149

28%

8

Nevada

Las Vegas

43

170

25%

9

California

Los Angeles

77

335

23%

10

Colorado

Denver

23

110

21%

The Big Apple

With the highest percentage of vegan restaurants, New York City comes in at number one. Formerly the culinary capital of the world, it’s no surprise to see the Big Apple topping the list, offering 527 vegan restaurants from Thai and Indian to dedicated plant restaurants. In fact, 40% of all takeouts in the city offer a plant-based alternative.

New York is closely followed by Atlanta in Georgia and Seattle in Washington – both of which have a third of takeouts in the city offering vegan options. Los Angeles, California also made the top list with an incredibly high number of vegan options, but the city just missed the top spot as this only made up 23% of all restaurants in the city.

The 10 best Vegan takeouts in America

#1 Surang Thai Kitchen – Nevada, Las Vegas

The Surang Thai Kitchen boasts an incredible 94.7% ‘excellent’ rating on Tripadvisor, meaning local vegans clearly love what’s on the menu. Offering a spicy mix of vegetarian and vegan Asian cooking, the heat of Nevada will only be matched by the heat coming out of the kitchen. 

#2 Juice Bar – Germantown – Nashville, Tennessee

With a 91.3% ‘excellent’ rating, Juice Bar has Nashville’s juices flowing. Known as ‘the best smoothie place in Nashville,’ this healthy food venue is well worth a visit for food that tastes as good as it will make you feel. 

#3 Urban 360 Pizza, Grill and Tap House – New Mexico, Albuquerque

You wouldn’t look at the pizzas here and think ‘vegan food,’ but with 91.3% ‘excellent’ ratings and a huge menu on its side, it’s clearly a place vegans love. For delicious plant-based, there’s nowhere better than Urban 360. 

#4 Tutto Fresco – Illinois, Chicago

This Italian bar and restaurant serve up much more than just a mean carbonara. The vegan options there are mouthwatering, and with 86.2% ‘excellent’ ratings on Tripadvisor, we clearly aren’t the only ones getting tempted to put in an order. 

#5 Kobe Steak House of Japan – Wichita, Kansas

You don’t often think of steak houses as being vegan-friendly, but Japan is famed for its meat-free dining. The tastes of Asia here are good enough for an 84.5% ‘excellent’ rating, so don’t be of the name and tuck into something a lot more fresh. 

Read the full study here.

