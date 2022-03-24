US Plant-Based Sales Smash $7.4Bn as Conventional Dairy & Egg Industries Decline

Despite the economic hardships of the global pandemic, supply chain issues, and inflation, new data has revealed the unstoppable growth of the plant-based industry in the US. Retail sales of plant-based foods grew 6.2% in 2021 bringing the total plant-based market value to a record high of $7.4 billion.

According to market research by the Plant Based Foods Association, The Good Food Institute, and SPINS, plant-based food retail sales grew three times faster than total food retail sales, with most plant-based categories outpacing their conventional counterparts. Innovation and variety in plant-based meat, egg, and dairy alternatives drive growth as consumers continue to turn to vegan products.

Plant-based dairy

According to the report, plant-based milk dollar sales grew 4% to reach $2.6 billion, while conventional dairy milk sales declined 2% over 2021. Plant-based cheese grew 7%, while conventional cheese declined 2%; and plant-based ice cream and frozen desserts grew 31% over the past two years to reach $458 million. As the largest category in the plant-based market, plant-based milk continues to benefit from product innovation and expanded merchandising space and assortment.

Plant-based eggs

The plant-based egg category also grew rapidly in 2021 with a 42% increase in dollar sales. In the past three years, plant-based egg dollar sales have grown more than 1000%. Meanwhile, conventional egg dollar sales declined by 4%. Other reports on the vegan eggs market show sales are expected to reach $3.3 billion by 2031, rising at a CAGR of around 8.3%.

Plant-based meat and seafood

2021 plant-based meat dollar sales remained strong, repeating 2020’s $1.4 billion in sales, growing 74% in the past three years, outpacing conventional meat by almost three times. Plant-based burgers continue to lead the category as the top-selling product type, with plant-based chicken a growth leader as more alt chicken products hit retail shelves.

Meanwhile, the report highlights a significant ongoing opportunity in plant-based seafood, which grew 14% to $14 million but accounts for just 1% of the plant-based meat market, compared to conventional seafood composing a fifth of total meat and seafood sales.

“The sustained rise in the market share of plant-based foods is remarkable, and makes it clear that this shift is here to stay. More and more consumers are turning to plant-based options that align with their values and desire to have a positive impact on personal and planetary health,” stated Julie Emmett, PBFA Senior Director of Retail Partnerships.

“Product innovation is critical for plant-based categories to continue to earn a larger share of the market. Getting more consumers to eat plant-based foods more often requires improved taste and texture to compete with animal products, more product diversity, and greater affordability and accessibility,” added GFI Research and Analysis Manager Karen Formanski.