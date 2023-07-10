Vegan Burger Test Reveals Ongoing Concerns with Mineral Oil

According to its latest test, the German consumer magazine Ökotest recommends five vegan burgers with a rating of “very good”. However, some products fail because of mineral oil contamination. They are also criticized for containing too much salt and added flavorings.

In the test: 17 vegan burger patties from supermarkets and discounters, including six organic products.

Five vegan burgers in the test are recommended with “very good” (Alnatura, Soto, Penny, Rewe and Vehappy).

Mineral oil is still a problem: Ökotest criticizes mineral oil components in seven vegan burgers.

Three of the burgers were found to contain MOAH, which is of particular concern.

Mineral oil in vegan burger patties

As in the previous test conducted four years ago, mineral oil components are also real appetite spoilers. In the current test of vegan burgers, the commissioned laboratory even found aromatic mineral oil hydrocarbons (MOAH) in three products. They are considered highly questionable, as carcinogenic compounds can also be found among the MOAH.

Also criticized: saturated mineral oil hydrocarbons (MOSH). It is known that they accumulate in the human body and are probably the most significant contaminant there. However, a health assessment of the long-term consequences is still pending.

Vegan burgers in the test: positive aspects

On the other hand, it is positive that pesticides were practically not an issue in this test – even though the vegan burger patties are based on vegetables or cereals. Only once did the laboratory detect residues of the spraying agent cypermethrin. The compound is considered toxic to bees, which is why measured values in the trace range were also devalued.

In addition, the labs found neither fat pollutants nor residues of chlorine-containing cleaning agents in the vegan burger patties. Also pleasing: in contrast to the previous test, all vegan burgers with soy are free of genetically modified ingredients. Microbiologically, too, everything is appetizing. No patty was contaminated with germs towards the end of the best-before date.

