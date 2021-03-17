Vegan Videos on Tik Tok Have Been Viewed Over 8 Billion Times

Over the past year there has been a sharp increase in vegan recipe searches on social media platforms such as Tik Tok, as people under lockdown restrictions have more time for baking and making home-cooked food. A recent survey from Chewsygum found that #vegan videos as a whole have been viewed 8.1 billion times, whilst #veganrecipe and #veganrecipes have a combined total of 939 million views.

The most popular vegan food videos are for vegan cheese, with 20.1 million total views, secondly vegan chicken with 16.6 million views, followed by vegan ice cream with 13.3 million views.

Hashtag Views Hashtag Views #1 #vegancheese 20.1m #vegan 8.1b #2 #veganchicken 16.6m #veganrecipe 278.6m #3 #veganicecream 13.3m #veganrecipes 661m #4 #vegansmoothie 12.9m #veganfood 690.8m #5 #vegancookies 10.6m #6 #veganpasta 9.6m #7 #veganburger 8.6m #8 #vegantacos 8.5m #9 #vegancake 7.8m #10 #veganmilk 7.4m #11 #veganpancakes 7.2m #12 #veganchocolate 6.1m #13 #vegansoup 5.7m #14 #veganeggs 4m #15 #veganmacandcheese 2.7m #16 #veganmayo 2.7m #17 #veganwrap 2.4m #18 #vegansandwich 2.1m #19 #veganwings 1.3m #20 #veganbrownies 1.3m

Completing the top 10 most watched videos are:

4 – Vegan smoothie – 12.9 million

5 – Vegan cookies – 10.6 million

6 – Vegan pasta – 9.6 million

7 – Vegan burger – 8.6 million

8 – Vegan tacos – 8.5 million

9 – Vegan cake – 7.8 million

10 – Vegan milk – 7.4 million

