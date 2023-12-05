Veganuary India to See Record Participation as 59% of Indians Consider a Vegan Diet

Veganuary India is expecting a record number of participants in its 2024 campaign, after a YouGov survey revealed that 59% of Indians are likely to consider a vegan diet in the near future.

74% of respondents believed a vegan diet was healthy, 72% said it was good for the environment, and 73% thought that it helped to stop animal exploitation. 62% said they thought the vegan lifestyle was easy to maintain, while 61% believed there were enough vegan food choices. 55% said that the diet does not mean compromising on taste.

India has a long-running tradition of vegetarianism for religious reasons, and this was evident in the survey responses. Almost 70% of participants said they believed the country’s vegetarian traditions could help to fuel the growth of veganism, while many pointed out that several traditional Indian recipes are vegan-friendly.

“A vegan diet is for everyone”

After officially launching in India in 2022, Veganuary quickly became a huge success, registering the third-largest number of participants of any country worldwide. For the 2024 campaign, several Indian celebrities have signed up as ambassadors, including actor Soundarya Sharma, mountaineer Kuntal Joisher, and singer-composer Anushka Manchanda.

Worldwide, Veganuary saw a record-breaking campaign this year, with over 700,000 people signing up from almost every country in the world. The actual number is suspected to be even higher, as many people participate without officially signing up.

Six months after the campaign ended, a survey found that 98% of participants had continued to eat fewer animal products, with 80% having reduced their consumption by 50% or more. Over 60% said they had seen health improvements, and 28% had opted to remain fully vegan.

“The reasons for a vegan diet being popular among Indian youth are interesting,” said Prashanth Vishwanath, Country Director at Veganuary India. “While 6 out of 10 people attribute it to increased health consciousness, specific reasons such as achieving an ideal body weight are more among flexitarians. This shows that a vegan diet is for everyone, regardless of age, gender, motivation, and previous diets. The Indian public has voted for change, and helped by Veganuary’s range of free resources and guidance, they can exercise their choice to transition into a healthier plant-based lifestyle.”