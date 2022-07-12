With $2M for Global Sustainability, abillion Sets Record For Donations Made by Early-Stage Company

abillion, the global sustainability platform, says that its core product, the abillion app, has grown to over a million members and 53,000 content creators have collectively earned and donated $2,000,000 to abillion’s coalition of partners. The app is now available in 171 countries, in English, Spanish, Italian and Brazilian Portuguese.

abillion explains that the app is unique in that it rewards contributors for promoting sustainable practices, whereby the content creators receive a financial incentive that can be donated to the coalition of 63 non-profits addressing animal welfare, diet change, conservation and reforestation around the world.

Animal Sanctuaries

Many sanctuaries rely on abillion’s funding to expand capacity, grow educational programs, and purchase land, feed and supplies. “During the pandemic, abillion enabled us to continue to raise funds for the rescued animals’ food, medical care, fencing, building costs, and more. We are grateful for the support of abillion, who helped us get through this difficult time,”says Hannah Mizuno, co-founder and Director of Development for Aloha Animal Sanctuary in Hawaii.

Reforestation

abillion supports two of the leading non-profits in reforestation — One Tree Planted, and Indonesia Indah Foundation. “We are extremely grateful to be partners with abillion. The company has helped us fund the planting of thousands of mangrove trees in Indonesia, and has expanded our reach to their members around the world. We’re thrilled to see our community in Indonesia expand on the abillion app, spreading the message of a more sustainable and kind way of living to all,” says Angela Jelita Richardson, Founder and Chairwoman, Indonesia Indah Foundation.

Social media for good

“Reinventing social media and e-commerce for social good is key to our work at abillion. We will help billions of people make choices that are better for them and the planet. Thanks to our members worldwide, we’re creating a massive impact for people, animals and nature. We’re driven to create a revolution that makes sustainability a habit for everyone,” says CEO and Founder Vikas Garg.