allplants Says World Environment Day Should Focus on Plants, Not Plastic

UK-based meal delivery service allplants has challenged the theme for this year’s World Environment Day, “Solutions to Plastic Pollution”.

The B-Corp argues that plastic is a “distraction” from larger issues facing the planet, such as animal agriculture. Figures suggest that food production is responsible for 26% of global greenhouse gas emissions, while plant-based diets could slash emissions by up to 85%.

This makes adopting a plant-rich diet the second-most impactful solution to climate change, while reducing plastic use isn’t even in the top 50. Producing fewer animal foods would also have numerous other benefits, such as reducing deforestation and water pollution.

allplants argues that governments should stop subsidizing the animal agriculture industry, instead focusing on legislation that promotes plant-based diets. It comes as the company announces an improved B-Corp score, increasing from Good to Outstanding; this places it in the top 0.1% of UK food businesses.

“Time to take action”

allplants has seen rapid growth since its launch six years ago, raising $52 million in 2021 in the largest ever Series B round for a European plant-based brand. Last year, it launched for retail for the first time, with some of its most popular dishes gaining listings at Planet Organic and Ocado.

This has proved hugely successful; allplants was the second-most purchased frozen ready meal brand at Ocado in 2022. According to the company, each evening an allplants meal is now eaten every second.

“What we choose to eat holds far more impact to save all of humanity from the climate emergency than all the plastic reduction efforts combined,” said allplants founder and CEO Jonathan Petrides in an open letter. “Eating less meat is one of the best investments individuals and governments can make in the future of our planet today. With so much at stake, it’s time for those in power to take action and really look at what’s on their plate.”