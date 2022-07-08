UK Bakery Chain Greggs Opens Eco-Shop to Trial Sustainability Initiatives

British high-street bakery chain Greggs has opened an Eco-Shop in Great Billing, Northampton, to test out new sustainability solutions.

Technologies currently being trialled at the store include environmentally friendly ovens, air-assisted toilets, heat pump air curtains, and more. Those that prove successful will be rolled out at other Greggs stores nationwide.

The new store is part of the Greggs Pledge, a set of ten ethical and sustainable commitments made by the company. The sixth commitment relates to opening “shops of the future” and incorporating sustainable solutions into 250 existing stores by the end of the year. Through better waste management and reducing energy and water usage, Greggs aims to become carbon neutral and install Eco-Shop elements at a quarter of its stores.

Plant-based at Greggs

Another commitment made by the bakery chain as part of the Greggs Pledge is to offer healthier choices. In line with this, Greggs has launched several plant-based options in recent years, starting with its famous vegan sausage roll in 2019. The hugely popular product led to a sharp rise in profits and convinced the company to launch more vegan options, including steak bakes, doughnuts, a sausage, bean and cheeze melt, and a sausage breakfast roll.

“We’re delighted to have launched our first Eco-Shop, in line with our Greggs Pledge and Net Zero commitments. As a responsible business, we have a duty to our customers and to our planet to change the world for the better,” said Greggs property director Tony Rowson.