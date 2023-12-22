Beyond Meat Unveils Reports Highlighting Huge Environmental Benefits of Beyond Burger 3.0 Over Animal Beef Patties

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) has released its 2022 ESG Report and an updated environmental life cycle assessment (LCA) of the latest version of its Beyond Burger 3.0., which launched for the first time in April 2021.

The LCA results show that a quarter-pound Beyond Burger 3.0 patty compared to an 80/20 quarter-pound US beef patty, generates 90% less GHG emissions and requires 37% less non-renewable energy, 97% less land, and 97% less water consumption.

The study focused on four key impact categories: global warming impact, fossil resources (non-renewable energy) use, land use, and water consumption, and was calculated based on product ingredients and production data from 2022.

As explained by the brand, it was conducted in collaboration with Blonk Consultants, leading experts in food system sustainability, adhering to the standards of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). Additionally, it was subjected to a critical review by an independent panel of third-party specialists to ensure its objectivity.

A global challenge

Meanwhile, Beyond Meat’s 2022 ESG Report reiterates the company’s commitment to positively impacting health, climate change, natural resources, and animal welfare.

In the report, founder Ethan Brown emphasizes the efforts of the plant-based meat movement in reducing global greenhouse gas emissions from animal agriculture and highlights the role of Beyond Burger in addressing climate challenges, as shown by the LCA.

The report also highlights the company’s approach to ESG and governance, product innovation, health and packaging, climate impact, people, and supply chain responsibility.

Showing continued innovation, Beyond Meat launched a new and improved Beyond Burger closer in taste to beef at Costco stores across the United States last week. The burgers contain simple, non-GMO ingredients like brown rice and pea protein and come in a 10-pack format to reach big families.

This new LCA will support the company’s efforts to change US consumers’ negative perceptions of the benefits of plant-based meat. For example, Beyond Meat has engaged in the There’s Goodness Here campaign, to bring transparency to the process behind plant meat products, and the This Changes Everything campaign, to highlight the nutritional benefits of plant-based meat.

“The environmental impact of our business is not a secondary consideration but is rather a reason for being….It is understandable to feel overwhelmed in face of the magnitude of this global challenge. However, defeat is not inevitable and there is much we can do today,” shared Brown in a press release.