IKEA Expands Plant-Based Range to Cut Emissions, Aims to “Remove or Replace Dairy”

IKEA has published its annual sustainability report, revealing that offering more plant-based foods is an important part of the company’s strategy to cut emissions.

The Swedish retailer said it had seen an increase in the popularity of plant-based options, with the veggie ball and plant ball now accounting for 17% of frozen meatball sales — up from 14% in 2021. In the chain’s in-store Swedish Food Markets, the meatballs have increased from 24% to 26% of sales.

Meanwhile, IKEA Germany has been experimenting with a new scientifically-backed communication approach for promoting plant-based foods. Following the trial, sales of vegan hot dogs have almost doubled compared to 2019 figures. However, this has been partially attributed to a decrease in price.

The changes are part of IKEA’s commitment to make 50% of canteen food and 80% of retail food plant-based by 2025. The retailer has been increasing its vegan offerings worldwide, from plant balls in Canada to beef-style bowls in Japan.

20% climate footprint reduction

Along with becoming more plant-based, the sustainability report lists several other measures IKEA is taking to reduce its carbon footprint. These include installing more LED lights, offering furniture repair and refurbishment, significantly increasing the proportion of renewable energy used, and utilising more recycled materials. The company claims it has achieved a 20% relative reduction in climate footprint per produced volume since 2016.

In 2022, IKEA also launched new plant-based products such as soft-serve chocolate ice cream, announcing that it aims to reduce dairy consumption.

“We continue to explore where and how we can remove or replace dairy in our range (without compromising on taste) to further reduce the climate impact of our food ingredients,” says the report.