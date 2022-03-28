ProVeg International Launches Youth Board to Demand Food System Change

ProVeg International has formed a Youth Board of influential young activists from across the world, with the aim of reducing meat consumption by 50% by 2040 under the banner “Diet Change Not Climate Change”. The Youth Board will use the voices of the future to pressure policymakers to act on climate change.

Pushing for food system change to tackle the climate crisis, food awareness organization ProVeg International has formed the new Youth Board with 10 young people from four continents. The members are all already active campaigners in the field of climate change and represent a powerful group to push forward urgent calls for food system change.

As young people across the globe are taking to the streets for the annual climate strike – organized by Greta Thunberg’s Fridays for Future – the ProVeg International Youth Board includes TedX speakers Genesis Butler and Hannah Testa, as well as environmental activists from China, Brazil, and across Africa. You can meet the full board here.

Rania Hashim, a 15-year-old member of the new board, explains: “Incorporating youth in global climate movements is integral to sustainable development as it is youth who are most affected by climate decisions we take today. I’m super excited to join ProVeg’s Youth Board to add my voice to the movement!”

Joshua Omunuk, a young climate activist from Uganda adds: “Plant-rich diets reduce emissions and also tend to be healthier, leading to lower rates of chronic disease. I believe shifting to a diet rich in plants is a demand-side solution to global warming. Meat-based diets come with a steep climate price tag. To ease this transition, plant-based options must be available, visible, and enticing, including high-quality meat substitutes.”