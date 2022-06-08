    • Singaporean State Investor Temasek Says Alt-Proteins Are Vital For Food Security

    June 8, 2022
    Categories
    Sustainability / Environment
    Steve Howard of Singaporean state investor Temasek
    Steve Howard. © Temasek

    Steve Howard, Chief Sustainability Officer at Singapore’s state investor Temasek, has said that plant-based proteins are an important way of improving food security.

    Speaking to CNBC, Howard explained that about 80% of farmland is used for animal agriculture, with a huge proportion of crops grown being fed to farmed animals. In contrast, only 18% of calories come from animal foods. With climate change already negatively impacting crop production, current grain stores may not be enough to sustain the world’s population.

    Diversification, especially a switch to alt-proteins, could significantly reduce this inefficiency. Along with preventing food shortages, it could protect those on low incomes from rising food prices.

    “More plant-based protein, more alternative proteins — that can really build in food security,” Howard told CNBC. “We have to really focus on diversification.”

    Growthwell Foods
    ©Growthwell Foods

    Temasek and alt-proteins

    Last November, Temasek launched the Asia Sustainable Foods Platform, an initiative to help alt-protein companies scale up. The Platform will also invest in promising food tech startups, as Singapore works towards becoming self-sufficient in food.

    Anuj Maheshwari, Head of Agri-Food Investing at Temasek, recently spoke to Elysabeth Alfano on the Plant Based Business Hour. Like Steve Howard, he emphasised the need to disrupt the current food system in order to feed the world.

    “We have a growing amount of people to feed. So, I think there is a balance in terms of how much disruption happens,” he said. “Whether it’s going to be 10%, 30%, or if we’re going to eliminate animal agriculture completely, it’s too early to predict.”

    Share article:

    Related Articles

    • Latest News

  • The vegconomist-newsletter:
    information for decision-makers

    Subscribe for the vegconomist-newsletter and regularly
    receive the most important news from the vegan business world.


    Click here to add vegconomist to your email contacts and ensure our messages reach your inbox!


    Help: I'm not receiving emails from vegconomist

    Invalid email address

    • Interviews

    More Interviews