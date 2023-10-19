It’s Time to Address the Huge Potential of Agricultural Byproducts in Alt Proteins

Based on North American research, the findings are also applicable to Europe, offering insights into how farmers and ingredients producers can leverage sidestreams from barley, maize, wheat, and rapeseed / canola. The report describes how agricultural sidestreams which would normally go to waste can be valorized by the plant-based, cultivated meat and fermentation sectors.

Byproducts can be utilized in several ways to create a circular economy that can help produce food more efficiently, affordably, and sustainably:

Byproducts from rapeseed / canola oil extraction can be used to produce protein concentrates, adding texture and nutritional properties to plant-based meat,

Byproducts from the maize milling process can be used in the nutrient-rich broth needed to help cells grow and commercialize cultivated meat.

Spent brewers’ grain can be used as a sustainable feed source to develop fermentation-made food.

In terms of the latter, this process already is being used in a collaboration between Germany’s Mushlabs and Bitburger Brewery Group. Others utilising spent barley in the industry include EverPro; sports nutrition brand FȲTA, founded by James Wilks, who produced and starred in the critically acclaimed documentary The Game Changers; beer producer Coors which entered the alt dairy category with Golden Wing Barley Milk using upcycled barley and shiitake mushroom extract; brewbee which uses byproducts of traditional beer brewing into snacks and meat alternatives; and revyve, which upcycles spent brewer’s yeast into low carbon footprint proteins and fibers for foods.