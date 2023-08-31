UK Government Bodies Announce Plans for £15M Sustainable Protein Hub

Two UK government funding bodies have recently announced intentions to establish a £15 million sustainable protein research hub, marking the largest single public investment the UK has made in plant-based and cultivated meat to date.

The centre will focus especially on the commercialisation of high-quality innovations and the development of the next-gen sustainable proteins. Its announcement comes on the heels of recently released research from Green Alliance research which found the UK’s sustainable protein industry could be worth up to £6.8 billion annually and create 25,000 jobs by 2035