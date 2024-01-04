UK’s Biohub Regenerative Farm Celebrates First Year with Continued Support from QuornPro and Levy UK

UK’s Biohub at Ings Farm, a regenerative farm in North Yorkshire that educates chefs and farmers on sustainable farming practices, is marking its 1st anniversary with long-term support commitments from sponsors QuornPro (previously Quorn Professionals), the food service division of the meat-free brand, and Levy UK + Ireland, leading sports and entertainment caterers.

In the last 12 months, over 800 people have visited the farm and participated in regenerative farming activities designed, developed, and showcased on a 92-acre plot intentionally left ungrazed to recover the soil’s fertility, explained the Biohub in a statement.

The Biohub has been developed by RegenFarmCo, a specialist regenerative agriculture consultancy founded by Vincent Walsh, supported by Yorkshire Water, the second-largest landowner in Yorkshire.

Regenerative interventions

QuornPro has used the farm to educate and inspire its workers about innovative ingredient development and food production approaches. The Biohub’s commitment to circular principles also supports Quorn’s Sustainable Nutrition program.

Ellie Janes, Food Service Lead for Nutrition and Sustainability at Quorn Foods, shared: “We are driven by our pioneering spirit at QuornPro, aiming to become the best protein on the planet and always breaking new ground in the process. Playing an active role in the development of the farm has been incredibly valuable to the whole QuornPro team and we look forward to watching it evolve in the coming year.”

Meanwhile, Levy UK + Ireland has used the site to teach its culinary and operational teams and clients about the potential of precision agriculture, agroforestry, and regenerative farming techniques in helping the company achieve its climate net zero 2027 goals.

Sustainability Director at Levy UK + Ireland, Kevin Watson, shared: “We are incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished in our first year at the Biohub. The project stands as a testament to the potential of sustainable and innovation-driven farming practices.”

On its part, Yorkshire Water has used the project to showcase its farming techniques to local farmers and discuss which biodiverse approaches to land management can be applied to traditional farming methods.

Lisa Harrowsmith, Yorkshire Water’s Beyond Nature lead, commented: “The fact we’ve been able to use the project to show other farmers how practical regenerative interventions can be adopted here in North Yorkshire is also helping start conversations about how circular approaches might be applied to more traditional agricultural practices.”

The Biohub going forward

Under the stewardship of Dr. Walsh, the project’s participants, including staff and associates from QuornPro and Levy, have managed to plant over 24,000 trees, shrubs, cover crops, system plants, and herbs.

In addition, Biohub activities have established rows of crop alleys, dug new water irrigation features, and installed beehives. Moreover, the project has successfully scattered forty tonnes of ground calcium and twenty tonnes of horse manure and embedded 100 kg of worms in the soil.

The Biohub comments that, at the moment, a further 8,000 coppice trees are being planted to create a new woodland development on the edge of the site.

Dr. Walsh said: “A year ago, we had a small patch of hilly North Yorkshire farmland, a handful of forward-looking partners, and a vision of what could be achieved by taking a more regenerative approach to farming.

He adds that “none of this could have been achieved without the sponsorship and support of partners such as Levy, QuornPro, and Yorkshire Water, so I’m delighted that they have all committed to continue to back the Biohub going forward”.



Dr. Walsh is also discussing with both Levy and QuornPro about developing a network of upcycling facilities that would transform their food waste into high-quality compost for the Biohub and other RegenFarmCo projects.