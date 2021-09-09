Beyond Investing’s Vegan Climate ETF Celebrates Two Years of Outperforming the S&P 500

Beyond Investing‘s vegan Exchange Traded Fund, the US Vegan Climate ETF (ticker: VEGN) marks two years since launch with almost $65million in assets and outperformance versus the S&P500 Index since inception

VEGN has returned a total of 67.91% vs S&P 500 Index’s 57.07% (on market price) since inception to end of August 2021.

Two years ago, when Beyond Investing launched the world’s first vegan-friendly, climate-conscious ETF, its founders say it was an uphill battle to explain why other funds which purported to follow environmental and social principles were actually not doing so.

Today, greater understanding of ethical investment, of the dire eco-emergency, and of the need to pay more than lip service to ESG goals has seen the VEGN ETF perform better than the US benchmark S&P 500 Index – and attract around US$65 million in assets.

Claire Smith, CEO of Beyond Investing, and a renowned global expert in ethical investment, says: “More than anything, the enormous success of VEGN ETF underlines that animal-friendly and climate-conscious investing can be good for people, planet and your pocketbook. With the expansion of our product range into global small cap thematic and regional vegan climate indexes, our aim is to provide complete portfolio solutions for vegans and environmentalists that bring about a kinder, cleaner, healthier world.”

With this goal in mind, the fund is free from animal exploitation, weapons-free and free from fossil fuels. VEGN aims to avoid investing in any activities that harm animals, screening out companies that are involved in animal testing, animal-derived products, as well as animals in sports and entertainment.

The US Vegan Climate ETF (VEGN) also has a lower carbon footprint (-77%), waste footprint (-98%), and water footprint (-93%) per unit of revenue than the S&P 500 and many other ESG indexes.

Furthermore, VEGN is the only US Equity Fund that scores this highly across all of the following measures:

Fossil-Free (A)

Deforestation-Free (A)

Gun-free (A)

Weapons-free (A)

Tobacco-free (B)

Gender Lens (B)

The fund tracks the performance of Beyond Investing’s US Vegan Climate Index (“VEGAN” or the “Index”). Taking the largest 500 stocks in the U.S. market, VEGAN excludes companies engaged in animal exploitation, defense, human rights abuses, fossil fuels extraction and energy production, and other environmentally damaging activities.

Organic growth

In June 2021, Beyond Investing massively expanded its range of animal-friendly investment products, further underlining its growing popularity and carefully managed organic growth.

The launch of five new investment products, in partnership with its affiliate Beyond Impact, sees products spread across both public and private markets, providing more options to investors and furthering Beyond Investing’s mission of a world free from animal exploitation.

Beyond Investing and Beyond Impact claim to contribute to the achievement of 11 of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, across themes of hunger, sustainability, climate, biodiversity, health, water, work, clean energy and gender equality.

Share article: share

share

share

email