Canada: Alt Dairy Innovator Plant Veda Goes Public Under Ticker “MILK”

Award-winning alt dairy company Plant Veda Foods Ltd has announced that its common shares will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol “MILK”. The British Columbian brand creates one-of-a-kind and first-to-market alt dairy products such as the “world’s first” vegan lassi.

On a mission to accelerate humanity’s shift to a plant-based lifestyle, Plant Veda is currently developing a cutting-edge production facility capable of supporting over $10 million in annual sales. The alt dairy brand also recently closed an oversubscribed financing round in connection with going public.

Currently, Plant Veda’s three product categories include its award-winning probiotic lassi, coffee creamer, and plant-based milks in a variety of flavors, with new product categories in late testing and packaging design stages. Plant Veda’s upward trajectory is indicative of the explosion in growth and investment for vegan producers across Canada, with companies like the newly rebranded Odd Burger also going public.

Operating a DTC e-commerce store with a plant-based dairy subscription box service, Plant Veda has an eye on soon expanding beyond its British Columbia roots. The products are also available in over 100 retail and online stores throughout the region, including Whole Foods Markets, Choices Markets, Save-on-Foods, Freshprep.ca, and Spud.ca.

“I firmly believe that Plant Veda has a unique opportunity to be a notable player in the fast-growing plant-based movement and create significant shareholder value for decades to come,” stated President and Director Michael Yang.

