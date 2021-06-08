    • Daubenthaler & Cie Launches New Vegan Stock Index

    June 8, 2021
    Categories
    Trade
    © Daubenthaler & Cie.

    German asset management company Daubenthaler & Cie has created the BeneFaktorIndex® VEGAN, a stock index featuring only companies that offer exclusively vegan products.

    To qualify for the index, the entire company must be vegan, though exceptions are made for companies that also offer a few vegetarian products.

    The corresponding investment product, the BeneFaktorZertifikat® VEGAN, allows anyone to invest in a way that is line with their ethics. 10% of annual product fees will be donated to the Albert Schweitzer Foundation, an animal advocacy organisation.

    Daubenthaler & Cie BeneFaktorIndex® VEGAN
    © Daubenthaler & Cie

    Daubenthaler & Cie claims that the BeneFaktorZertifikat® VEGAN is the first investment certificate with an automatic donation to a good cause. It is now being offered for subscription in Germany exclusively via comdirect, a brand of Commerzbank AG. From June 28, it will be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

    “A healthy and ethical lifestyle is becoming more popular by the day: more and more people decide to go vegan,” said Daubenthaler & Cie in a statement. “The BeneFaktorZertifikat® VEGAN gives everybody a chance to invest according to their personal credo — and to do good at the same time.”

    Share article:

    • Latest News

  • The vegconomist-newsletter:
    information for decision-makers

    Subscribe for the vegconomist-newsletter and regularly
    receive the most important news from the vegan business world.

    Invalid email address