Daubenthaler & Cie Launches New Vegan Stock Index

German asset management company Daubenthaler & Cie has created the BeneFaktorIndex® VEGAN, a stock index featuring only companies that offer exclusively vegan products.

To qualify for the index, the entire company must be vegan, though exceptions are made for companies that also offer a few vegetarian products.

The corresponding investment product, the BeneFaktorZertifikat® VEGAN, allows anyone to invest in a way that is line with their ethics. 10% of annual product fees will be donated to the Albert Schweitzer Foundation, an animal advocacy organisation.

Daubenthaler & Cie claims that the BeneFaktorZertifikat® VEGAN is the first investment certificate with an automatic donation to a good cause. It is now being offered for subscription in Germany exclusively via comdirect, a brand of Commerzbank AG. From June 28, it will be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

“A healthy and ethical lifestyle is becoming more popular by the day: more and more people decide to go vegan,” said Daubenthaler & Cie in a statement. “The BeneFaktorZertifikat® VEGAN gives everybody a chance to invest according to their personal credo — and to do good at the same time.”

