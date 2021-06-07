Is This The World’s First Strictly Vegan Stock Index?

German asset management company Daubenthaler & Cie has created the BeneFaktorIndex® VEGAN, a stock index featuring only companies that offer exclusively vegan products.

To qualify for the index, the entire company must be vegan, though exceptions are made for companies that also offer a few vegetarian products.

The corresponding investment product, the BeneFaktorZertifikat® VEGAN, allows anyone to invest in a way that is line with their ethics. 10% of annual product fees will be donated to the Albert Schweitzer Foundation, an animal advocacy organisation.

Daubenthaler & Cie claims that the BeneFaktorZertifikat® VEGAN is the first investment certificate with an automatic donation to a good cause. It is now being offered for subscription in Germany exclusively via comdirect, a brand of Commerzbank AG. From June 28, it will be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



While other platforms such as Beyond Investing have previously created vegan stock indexes, the BeneFaktorIndex® VEGAN is different because it excludes major companies and industrial conglomerates that aren’t fully vegan.

For example, Beyond Investing’s US Vegan Climate Index is derived from companies listed in the Solactive US Large Cap Index, whereas with the BeneFaktorIndex® VEGAN, vegan-friendly companies have been actively selected.

“A healthy and ethical lifestyle is becoming more popular by the day: more and more people decide to go vegan,” said Daubenthaler & Cie in a statement. “The BeneFaktorZertifikat® VEGAN gives everybody a chance to invest according to their personal credo — and to do good at the same time.”

