Oatly Celebrates Successful IPO, Now Has Enterprise Value of Almost $13 Billion

The Swedish oat specialist Oatly celebrated its successful stock market debut on the NASDAQ yesterday (Thursday) and has far exceeded its target of 1.65 billion dollars. In total, Oatly was able to raise almost 2.12 billion US dollars and intends to use the funds to finance further business growth.

The company’s new investors include well-known names such as US presenter Oprah Winfrey, rapper Jay-Z, actress Natalie Portman and former Starbucks boss Howard Schultz, while the majority shareholder remains the investment company Verlinvest.

The company’s shares were offered at an issue price of 17 dollars, and the first price at the end of the day was 22.12 dollars, an increase of almost 25 percent. With the successful IPO, Oatly can now look forward to a company valuation of around 13 billion dollars.

Further information on the company is available at www.oatly.com

