Oatly And DKSH Expand Partnership as Malaysian Plant-Based Scene Continues to Thrive

As Malaysia continues to grow into a plant-based hub, following neighboring countries Hong Kong and Singapore, DKSH Malaysia announces plans to support Oatly Asia through its market expansion services.

DKSH Business Unit Consumer Goods, a leading partner for FMCG companies seeking to grow their business in Asia and beyond, has announced an expanded partnership with Oatly Asia to expand the presence of the oat milk pioneer in Malaysia.

Malaysia catches up in the plant-based game

While many plant-based offerings in local supermarkets and restaurants are imported from Hong Kong or Singapore, the domestic industry for plant-based alternatives is starting to grow significantly. In June 2022, Malaysian plant-based producer Phuture Foods announced a series of new partnerships with leading Asian brands to strengthen its position in the market and put Malaysia on the map for plant-based innovation.

As plant-based products become more popular among consumers in Malaysia, an increasing number of local retailers are launching plant-based dairy alternatives to the domestic market. For instance, local dairy manufacturer Farm Fresh Malaysia started to introduce a range of plant-based milks in 2020, while healthy eating brand Etblisse launched its first plant-based milk range called OYA in January 2022.

DKSH has a proven record of growing Oatly’s market share in other Asia Pacific markets, next in line is the promising Malaysian market. According to DKSH Malaysia, the distribution partner will provide full-agency market expansion services for Oatly’s line of oat drinks, including the Barista, Deluxe, Enriched, Chocolate, and Organic flavor range, across all trade channels as well as Food Services targeted to the HORECA (hotel, restaurant, and café) industry.

Puneet Mishra, Head, Country Management and Vice President, FMCG, DKSH Malaysia, said: ”Malaysia’s plant-based and vegan market is on an upward trajectory with the people becoming more health- and environmentally conscious. This surging demand has triggered greater innovation in terms of menus, supplies, and products in the market. We are honored and excited to support Oatly in this meaningful mission to promote a sustainable lifestyle among the Malaysians.”