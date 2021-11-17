Planting Hope, Female-Led Producer of the “World’s First” Sesame Milk, Completes IPO

Plant-based brand The Planting Hope Co. has completed its IPO in Canada, selling 22.5 million shares at a price of $0.40 each. The shares are expected to begin trading on the TSX-V on November 18, under the ticker symbol “MYLK”.

Planting Hope is notable for having an all-female C-Suite and Board. It is the first company of this kind to go public in Canada, and one of very few globally.

The company’s flagship product is Hope and Sesame, which it claims is the first commercially available sesame milk worldwide. The milk is made from the upcycled byproduct of sesame oil production, making it highly nutritious and sustainable. Hope and Sesame is already available via major distributors UNFI and Kehe, as well as retailers Kroger, Sprouts, Whole Foods Market Canada, and Amazon.

Planting Hope also owns two plant-based snack brands, Veggicopia and Mozaics. Veggicopia offers dips and olives, while Mozaics is a producer of vegetable chips.

“We are disrupting the entire industry with our sesame milk. All of the nutrition, none of the dairy and sustainable for the planet – we believe sesame milk is the liquid gold of plant-based milks,” said Julia Stamberger, CEO and Co-Founder of Planting Hope. “We are proud to begin trading on the TSX-V and to be accessible to all investors aligned with our vision to become the world’s most nutritious and planet-friendly plant-based food and beverage company. This financing provides us with significant resources to scale, launch new and innovative products, and disrupt the entire plant-based food industry.”

