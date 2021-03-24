PlantX Announces Record-Breaking Q3 Results, Prepares for NASAQ Listing

Based in Canada and operating throughout North America, PlantX offers over 10,000 plant-based products from meals to indoor plant deliveries, and with plans underway to expand into cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand.

PlantX operates in plant-based living, e-commerce/technology and consumer-packaged goods, with plans to fill the void in the marketplace by bridging the gap between these investment opportunities.

“Over the last three quarters we have seen increases in revenue, which emphasizes the impact and potential that PlantX has in the plant-based marketplace,” said Sean Dollinger, PlantX Founder. “We seek to build on our current financial results, and deliver some of the most high-quality and dynamic experiences and products to our plant-based community through our evolving growth strategy and commitment to excellence”.

“The Company’s increase in revenue and sales during a highly unprecedented year positions the Company as one of the highest growing leaders in the plant-based industry,” said Julia Frank, PlantX CEO. “The Company attributes its revenue growth to its expanded product offerings, innovative partnerships and strategic acquisitions.”